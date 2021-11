Man Wanted for Grandniece’s Murder Captured by Police

The Police in the St. Andrew have arrested 46-year-old Glenford Henry who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of his 16-year-old grandniece on Saturday, November 20.

He was also wanted for Shooting with Intent and the injury of a woman in the same incident.

Henry was held in Seaview Gardens about 4:30 p.m. today.

More information soon.