One COVID-19 death, 44 new cases

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One person died from COVID-19 Saturday, taking the total fatalities to 238. At the same time, there were 44 new positive cases, with the total now numbering 10,284.

The person who died was a 63-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

Among the new cases, St Ann had the highest number, 13 while there were 10 in St Catherine and eight in Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 24 recoveries Saturday, pushing that total to 5,505 while there remained 4,398 active cases. Of those 80 are in hospital, 11 critically ill.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....