One COVID-19 death, 44 new cases

One person died from COVID-19 Saturday, taking the total fatalities to 238. At the same time, there were 44 new positive cases, with the total now numbering 10,284.

The person who died was a 63-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

Among the new cases, St Ann had the highest number, 13 while there were 10 in St Catherine and eight in Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 24 recoveries Saturday, pushing that total to 5,505 while there remained 4,398 active cases. Of those 80 are in hospital, 11 critically ill.