ST. James Woman Missing Jacqueline Cunningham

–Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Cunningham of Seaview Heights,

Flanker,St. James has been missing since Wednesday, November 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Coral Gardens Police are that Cunningham’s mode of dress and time she when

went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jacqueline Cunningham is being asked to contact the Coral

Gardens Police at 876-953-2229, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.