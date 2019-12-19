Omar Miller former police and music producer is facing murder charges in Florida in the United States

41-year-old Omar miller, popularly known to dancehall fans as Miller9 and former producer of Vybz Kartel.

According to information attained from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, it was stated that Miller is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He will be placed before the court to answer to his crimes.

Miller rose to fame in dancehall when he started making instrumentals for Vybz Kartel to lay tracks on.

This isn’t the first time Miller has been detained by the law

In 2011, the former police constable (Omar Miller) was one of four members of the constabulary who were freed of killing an 18-year-old man in Grants Pen in St. Andrew.

He was charged along with Detective Corporal Noel Bryan, Corporal Philip Dunstan and Constable Clayton Fearon for the murder of André ‘Kunte’ Thomas.

Throughout their trial, the four claimed they killed Thomas in self-defense.

A gun allegedly taken from Thomas was presented in evidence.

But the prosecution disputed that Thomas was killed in cold blood in September 2007.

The Crown trusted on the evidence of government senator, Aundré Franklin, who said Thomas had his hands in the air when he was shot.

But two of the prosecution witnesses changed their statements during the trial, saying they did not witness the shooting.