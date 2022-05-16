Olympic gold medallist VCB and her husband are expecting baby number two

Retired Jamaican eight-time Olympic medallist Veronica Campbell-Brown (VCB) announced on Sunday, April 15, 2022, on Instagram that she and her husband, Omar, are expecting a second child.

The retired sprinter, who is also celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday, made the revelation with a photo cradling her stomach stating, “Four decades! I am grateful to celebrate another milestone with hubby and Avianna her first child born on February 23, 2019, as we excitedly anticipate the arrival of baby number two,” she said on Instagram.

“Today is the beginning of another year of abundant blessings.”

After a glittering career during which she won 49 medals in international competition including Olympic titles in the 200m in Athens in 2004 and in Beijing in 2008as well as a 100m world title in 2007, Campbell-Brown announced her retirement in June 2021, just prior to the start of the Jamaican National Athletics Championships at select a team to the Tokyo Olympics.

