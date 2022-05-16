Two Killed in St Catherine Accident

Two people were killed in a collision near the Dam Head main road in Angels, St. Catherine, this morning (May 16).

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m.

According to reports, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling along the road when they collided with a Toyota Hiace traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the pillion was thrown from the bike and landed on the windscreen of a car.

Both victims died from their injuries.