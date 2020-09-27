NWC staff attacked at site

Two staff members of a National Water Commission (NWC) crew
were injured as they attempted to escape a gun attack in Portmore, St
Catherine Friday night.
The NWC said in a release that a team was at the Greater Portmore
Wastewater Treatment Plant, when shots were fired at them. As the
team members fled, two of them were injured.
The NWC says the team was being debriefed about a wet
well cleaning activity that has been taking place since Saturday,
September 19.
Police were called to the scene and are carrying out investigations.

