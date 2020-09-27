Musician charged with 2 murders

Police have charged 28-year-old Leon Williams, a musician of Water Street, Denham Town

in Kingston 14 for murder in relation to an incident in Kingston on Friday, September 4.

Williams was charged on Friday, September 25 for murder, wounding with intent and illegal

possession of firearm.

According to reports, Williams and another man allegedly opened gunfire at a group of

persons as they stood beside the roadway and then fired at a police team that responded

swiftly to the incident. No member of the police team was injured, however, three other

persons received gunshot injuries. Two of them, 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35 year

old Delroy Small, both residents of the community, later died at hospital. The other man was

admitted for treatment.

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences after an interview in the

presence of his attorney. His accomplice remains at large.

The investigation continues.