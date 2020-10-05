No Covid-19 deaths

Jamaica News: For the first time in more than two weeks, there was no COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period in Jamaica. That means the death toll remains at 122 after three deaths were reported Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and wellness in its daily update issued a short while ago, said however that there were 117 new positive cases, on Sunday, pushing the number to 7,012. The ages of the people who tested positive Sunday were between one year and 99 years. Seventy-three of those who tested positive were male and most came from Kingston and St Andrew, which accounted for 78 of the positive tests.

One hundred and forty-five people are in hospital and 12 of them are critical.