Murder/ Shooting In Kingston 10

Jamaica News: One woman and two men were shot – one fatally – by unknown assailants on Glebeville Avenue, Kingston 10 on Sunday, October 04.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Raheem Sinclair, otherwise called ‘LJ’, a labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 10.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 11:20 a.m., all three persons were among a group standing on the roadway when armed men exited a motorcar and opened gunfire hitting them multiple times. The Police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to the hospital where Sinclair was pronounced dead; the other two were admitted for treatment. The woman is considered serious but stable.

Investigations are ongoing.

