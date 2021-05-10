Nicki Minaj returns! Rapper Promises New Release on Friday

Nicki Minaj is plotting her return.
 The rapper sent fans into a flurry today after posting two pictures on social media and announcing that she’ll be dropping something new this Friday.
Fans were understandably excited, as Minaj hasn’t released any new music this year.
The Trinidadian-born artiste last linked up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and producer Mike WiLL Made-It to drop their collaboration “What That Speed Bout!?” in November.
Minaj released her most recent studio album, Queen, in 2018.

Besides music, she’s also been working on her forthcoming HBO Max docuseries, which she claimed will give fans a “raw” and “unfiltered” look at her life.

