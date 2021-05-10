Popcaan, Zamunda and Dre Island team up for “Jah Love” Collab

Popcaan, Zamunda and Dre Island have teamed up for a collaboration entitled “Jah Love”, a remake of Zamunda’s 2009 hit, Jah Love Surround Me.

Jah Love’ has already become a staple and has amassed over 2.2. million views on YouTube and according to Zamunda he is humbled by the love and support for the track.

In a release, Zamunda states that the single is needed especially during these worrying times.

“This is a world song, not just a hit song it is a song that our society and our music industry needs at this time. We want to re-create unity and love in the music and society because I think with all the distractions and evil taking place right now Jah is the only answer. These words were not written a Jah inspire us to sing them” Stated Zamunda.

Zamunda is also urging his fellow artistes as well as at risk youths to stay away from crime and focus on doing good as too many artistes are getting in trouble with the law and that crime is increasing at al alarming rate.

Zamunda has also released a slew of music videos including a collaboration with Jahvillani entitled ‘Live On’.

The entertainer is also slated to release an album later this year.