Newnham and Munn-Barrow bag AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament

AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament: Dr. Mark Newnham and JGA president Jodi Munn-Barrow bagged the male and female categories of the AMG Packaging Buccaneers Memorial Golf Tournament at Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine last weekend. Over ninety golfers entered the two-day charity tournament to secure funds for the Laws Street Trade Training Centre in downtown Kingston.
Dr. Newnham posted two good days of golf with scores of four over par 76 and one over par 73 for a combined total of five over par 149 to win the Men & Men Senior 0-6 category over runner-up Rocco Lopez and Dave Cameron and Zachary Chong who placed joint third.
Newnham was happy with the win, “I did not play as well as I wanted to in the Jamaica Open so it was fitting that I could come to my home golf course and really take on some youngsters and just keep them at bay. It was pretty rough. Rocco was creeping up at me and it was really only 17 and 18 that I managed to pull ahead and secure the win but it was very exciting. We both hit some epic shots out there. It was a really good match between us.” Newnham carded a birdie on the final hole to secure the win over Lopez.
Lopez scored eight over par 80 on the first day and even par 72 on the second day to close on 152 or three shots behind the winner.
Chong who played with Newnham and Lopez posted 80 and 82 for his total score of 162, while Cameron scored 84 and 78 for a similar score. He ended the tournament with an up hill birdie put to par the last hole and cement his joint third place.
Munn-Barrow who topped the Ladies section by nine shots over Michele McCreath was returning to the course after a three-week lay-off. She had a rough first day of 10 over par 82 but recovered slightly to score seven over par 79 and 161 overall. McCreath scored 86 and 84 for a total of 170 over the two days.
Munn-Barrow was also pleased with winning her category while praising the charity aspect of the tournament. “It was good. I haven’t played for about three weeks so I was a little bit rusty but it was just so wonderful to be back on the course. Its always so nice to come out and play golf and just be in a very relaxed atmosphere, sometimes tense cause Michele gave me some very tense moments out there when she was birdieing and paring and I wasn’t so it was just a fabulous weekend and I thoroughly enjoyed it.” Regarding the charity aspect she said “its a fabulous charity. Sister works so hard and she does so much for the community so whatever little we can give from our end is more than deserving.”
Former JGA president Wayne Chai Chong topped the Men Super Senior 0-12 section with his five over par 149 (76, 73). Second place Michael Gleichman was five shots back on 154 (75, 79) while Mike Boyd was on shot back in third position after scoring 155 (79, 76).
The top three in the Men & Men Senior 7-17 category were Nigel Davey – 172 (82, 85), Mark Green of the USA – 175 (89, 86) and Andre Foote – 177 (89, 88).
The pros who were on the course did put on a good show. Orville Christie won the category after being the only golfer in the field to post an under par score. He carded a three under par 69 which included five birdies and three bogeys on the first day and two over par 74 on day two for an overall total of one under par 143. Second place Garth Howell was six strokes back on 149 (74, 75) while Joel Campbell was another two shots back on 151 (75, 76) for third place.
Several junior played on the tournament as well. Kyle McConnell 235 (120, 115) took the Boys 14-15 section. Kemari Morris 177 (85, 92) topped the Boys 11-13 category while Shasa Redlefsen 184 (95, 89) and Cameron Coe 187 (88, 99) were second and third respectively. Alessandra Coe won the Girls 11-13 section after scoring 196 (100, 96).
Title sponsorship of the charity event changed hands from Alliance Investment Management after fourteen years to AMG Packaging. The charity event itself was being held for the 27th year. It is held annually in memory of seven of Jamaica’s outstanding past national representatives, namely Milton ‘Buddy‘ Josephs, Izette Rhone, Lenan ‘Lennie‘ Chin, John Fulford, Al Chong, Claude Stewart, and Mark Chin — former captain of the Buccaneers Golf Club.