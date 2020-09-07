New St. James Southern MP Accepts Victory With Humility, Plans To Represent All Constituents

Newly elected Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for St. James, Homer Davis says his victory at the September 3, 2020 national polls is a reflection of his work in the constituency over the years.

Speaking following his 7,765 to 5, 251 victory over the PNP’s Dr. Walton Small, Mr. Davis who was contesting his third general elections said he accepts the victory with great humility and with a profound desire to me MP for every citizen of St. James Southern.

“My team and I expected this victory…a victory which I take with grace, humility and a sense of pride…a victory which will allow me to serve every member of this constituency, not as a JLP Member of Parliament, but as a Member of Parliament for everyone whether or not they voted or indeed voted for me”, the new MP stated.

Mr. Davis added that his victory was even a sweeter experience as the people of Jamaica returned the Andrew Holness led JLP to power, pointing out that the will be no honeymoon for him as MP or for the government as the work to build Jamaica, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic must start immediately.

He said “I am also very pleased that the Jamaica Labour Party has been returned as government and as part of the new prosperity team, I am aware that there is no honeymoon for the government or for me as your Member of Parliament. We have work to do and I am banking on the support and cooperation of every citizen of St. James Southern in bringing more prosperity to this constituency.”

Mr. Davis, he is aware of the challenges which the citizens of St. James Southern have been facing and will dedicate himself to bring representation at the highest level to have them addressed.

“I accept the challenge of being your member of parliament with the full understanding that the road ahead will not be easy. My commitment is to lobby for development in all areas to include: national security, the provision of sustainable jobs, bringing training and certification to everyone, especially the youth, orderly infrastructural development, increased potable water and opportunities for our farmers”, Mr. Davis said.

He added that he will be operating as an “inclusive MP” ensuring that the voices and views of all constituents are heard and respected.

MP Davis said “as your Member of Parliament and under my leadership, St. James Southern I will seek to establish a new framework of inclusiveness in the relationship between the Government and by extension my office as MP and the Opposition. The JLP cannot build this constituency on its own so the co-operation of all including those from the PNP is important and going forward there must be a new a realm of constructive engagement at all levels”.