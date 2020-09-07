Hotel Worker Killed in St Elizabeth Crash

Officers attached to the St Elizabeth Police Traffic Division have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an accident that claimed the life of a female hotel worker, along the Hodges main road in the parish, on Friday, September 4.

The dead woman has been identified as 36-year-old Melisha Porter, a hotel worker of Shrewbury district in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 pm, Porter was driving her motor car, when it is alleged that she lost control of the vehicle which overturned, and crashed into a fence.

Porter sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.