New Sean Paul Album set to drop March 12

Grammy-winning Superstar Sean Paul is set to drop a new album he hopes will bridge what he sees as a rift in the dancehall space.

The project titled Live and Living is slated to be released under his Dutty Rock label on March 12.

It will feature collaborations with veteran Buju Banton, as well as news acts Squash and Intence.

In an interview with The Star, Sean Paul said dancehall has long been centered around clashing and confrontation, and his intention is to have Live and Living bring about unity in the divided genre.