Dancehall Artiste Rytikal held with Illegal gun and Ammunition

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall artiste Rohan McFarlane otherwise called ‘Rytikal’, was arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Andrew on Thursday, 28 January.

Reports from the Elleston Road Police are that about midday the police were on patrol in the community when McFarlane, 25, was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police.

He was questioned and his car searched and a Taurus .380 pistol with twelve rounds of ammunition found.

McFarlane was subsequently arrested and charged.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....