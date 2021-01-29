Dancehall Artiste Rytikal held with Illegal gun and Ammunition

Dancehall artiste Rohan McFarlane otherwise called ‘Rytikal’, was arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Andrew on Thursday, 28 January.

Reports from the Elleston Road Police are that about midday the police were on patrol in the community when McFarlane, 25, was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police.

He was questioned and his car searched and a Taurus .380 pistol with twelve rounds of ammunition found.

McFarlane was subsequently arrested and charged.

Investigations continue.