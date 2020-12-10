New block to be built at Glendevon Primary and Infant School

Jamaica News: Ground was broken recently for the construction of a new Infant Block at the Glendevon Primary and Infant School in Montego Bay, St James. The block is to help ease the already over populated Infant section of the school which has over 80 students. The ground was broken by Bishop Burchell McPherson of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Montego Bay. Also in attendance at the event were school Principal Audrey Peynado; school board Chairman Norman Brown, and the school’s PTA president Denise Smith. Several students of the school also receive textbooks. The Construction is expected to last for six months, and should enable the school to accommodate at least 120 students.

The project was funded by Food For The Poor, with other sponsors.

Several students of the infant department did an item to entertain the guests .Principal Peynado was overjoyed to see that a request she made had been responded to in a very short time.

“I am overjoyed to see the quick response from the Food For The Poor Organization within the few weeks that we request a new school block,” said Ms Peynado.