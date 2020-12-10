Abducted baby found

Jamaica News: An 18-month old baby abducted Monday in Montego Bay has been found.

The little girl Akelia Patten, also called Paris was left at a medical facility in St James this morning. It is not known who left her there.

Police had launched a major investigation after the baby was snatched from her mother by two armed men who jumped from a Voxy, on a street in the Western city. Police said only the child was taken. It is believed the abduction was related to a family issue.

The child is now in custody of the State.