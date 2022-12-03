Netherlands beat US 3-1 to move easily into the quarter-finals

Netherlands beat US 3-1: The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing at the Khalifa International Stadium.
The US had the game’s biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.
The Dutch were given anxious moments when the US pulled a goal back in the 76th minute as Haji Wright’s freak deflection from Pulisic’s cross looped in at the far post.
But they restored their two-goal lead five minutes later when creator Dumfries turned scorer, side-footing in a volley at the far post from Blind’s cross.
Runners-up in 1974, 1978, and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.