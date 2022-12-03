Man Shot Dead in Westmoreland

Man Shot Dead in Westmoreland: A man was shot dead along the Belle Isle main road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Friday, December 2.

The deceased has been identified as Nardo Grant, 40, of Farm Pen in Savanna-la-mar in the parish.

According to reports, Grant was riding his motorcycle along the road shortly after 2 p.m. when he was attacked by men in a white motor car.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road that had recently been designated as a State of Public Emergency checkpoint.

The occupants in the vehicle opened fire on Grant before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Grant was discovered with gunshot wounds and was transported to Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

