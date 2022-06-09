Natty Morgan: The Untold, Part 1.

The dictionary defines a butcher as someone whose trade is cutting up and selling meat in a shop. The definition of the verb, to butcher, is to slaughter or cut up (an animal) for food. Jamaica has bred a gangster, notorious even in the 2020s for his past crimes, who was inordinately feared in the 1990s. He was known as The Jamaican Butcher. If this name is not of familiarity to you, you may know him by Natty Morgan.

Oneil Nathaniel Morgan was the definition of evil. He drove so much terror into citizens that even gangs which were themselves feared, feared him. The horror associated with Natty’s name was so excessive that notorious gangs had to flee the scene to prepare for his arrival in any area. It has been described that he would kill people just because the thought crossed his mind, no justifiable reason needed. He had many loyal allies, not out of their desire, but because of their fear.

In one 1987 incident, a friend of his named Peter Lawrence had a brawl with another man on a football field. Squabbles such as these usually end after both parties leave the venue. For Natty Morgan, however, every war is followed by bloodletting. He told his right-hand man, Wasp, that the man deeply violated him. Wasp decided to perform an operation in search of revenge for the word-throwing on the football field.

Funnily enough, Natty Morgan was far from the scene of the crime. Yet, he gained notoriety for his “leading” of the deadly attack in Seaview Gardens, Kingston. On February 24, 1990, Lawrence crossed paths with one of the brothers who violated him, and without hesitation, regardless of the sunshine and the people who roamed the streets, shot him in the head. Natty was still dissatisfied. Wasp and his crew attended the man’s nine-night, all armed with heavy weapons. The innocent attendees were unable to escape the terrorist acts of that night. Blood flew, bodies dropped, and approximately 10 lifeless bodies were left on the ground. The mother of one of the violators was left to grieve for another of her children.

Recalls from that night, which may be hyperbolic, state that before bullets left the gun, a speech was uttered as if from a movie. Word on the street also stated that the victims’ fingers were cut off and kept as a token for this applaudable act.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOH_Wtu4abk