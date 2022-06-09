Natty Morgan: The Untold, Part 1.

The dictionary defines a butcher as someone whose trade is cutting up and selling meat in a shop. The definition of the verb, to butcher, is to slaughter or cut up (an animal) for food. Jamaica has bred a gangster, notorious even in the 2020s for his past crimes, who was inordinately feared in the 1990s. He was known as The Jamaican Butcher. If this name is not of familiarity to you, you may know him by Natty Morgan.

Oneil Nathaniel Morgan was the definition of evil. He drove so much terror into citizens that even gangs which were themselves feared, feared him. The horror associated with Natty’s name was so excessive that notorious gangs had to flee the scene to prepare for his arrival in any area. It has been described that he would kill people just because the thought crossed his mind, no justifiable reason needed. He had many loyal allies, not out of their desire, but because of their fear.

In one 1987 incident, a friend of his named Peter Lawrence had a brawl with another man on a football field. Squabbles such as these usually end after both parties leave the venue. For Natty Morgan, however, every war is followed by bloodletting. He told his right-hand man, Wasp, that the man deeply violated him. Wasp decided to perform an operation in search of revenge for the word-throwing on the football field.

Funnily enough, Natty Morgan was far from the scene of the crime. Yet, he gained notoriety for his “leading” of the deadly attack in Seaview Gardens, Kingston. On February 24, 1990, Lawrence crossed paths with one of the brothers who violated him, and without hesitation, regardless of the sunshine and the people who roamed the streets, shot him in the head. Natty was still dissatisfied. Wasp and his crew attended the man’s nine-night, all armed with heavy weapons. The innocent attendees were unable to escape the terrorist acts of that night. Blood flew, bodies dropped, and approximately 10 lifeless bodies were left on the ground. The mother of one of the violators was left to grieve for another of her children.

Recalls from that night, which may be hyperbolic, state that before bullets left the gun, a speech was uttered as if from a movie. Word on the street also stated that the victims’ fingers were cut off and kept as a token for this applaudable act.

 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOH_Wtu4abk

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com