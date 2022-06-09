Dudus Coke and the Tivoli Incursion

The story of Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke may have a higher sense of familiarity and recollection to you, as this incident is fairly recent and the convict is still alive today.

Do you remember the Tivoli Incursion, otherwise called the ‘2010 Kingston Unrest’? To jog your memory, this was an armed conflict between the Shower Posse Drug Cartel and Jamaica’s military and police forces. This conflict began after the United States (US) requested Coke’s extradition and Jamaican police forces subsequently attempted to locate him. The one-day incursion which lasted from May 24-25 resulted in at least 73 lost lives and at least an additional 35 people wounded.

What is the Shower Posse Cartel?

The Shower Posse Cartel was a gang led by Christopher Coke’s father, Lester ‘Jim Brown’ Coke. The gang was supported by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which gave armed guns to gangsters supportive of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Lester Coke mysteriously died in 1990, leaving Dudus in charge of the gang at age 23.

Christopher Coke’s Extradition

Christopher Coke was wanted in the US on charges relating to narcotics, arms and ammunition tracking. The government, which was being led by Bruce Golding at the time, refused to sign the extradition request as it was “obtained contrary to Jamaican laws”. During this time, there was much controversy surrounding Golding’s alleged hiring of law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips and his denial of any agreement between them, which ultimately resulted in his resignation, and the signing of the extradition request for Coke.

2010 Kingston Unrest

After the signing of the extradition request was televised, members of the Tivoli Gardens community in Kingston started rioting to prevent Coke’s capture. They put up barricades at the entrances of the community, attacked four police stations, looting and partially burning two.

Following this, some 1000 policemen in a desperate attempt to enter the community, struck an assault on a housing complex said to host gangsters in support of the drug lord.

On the first day of the Incursion, a one-month state of emergency was issued on the community. Gangsters prepared for the inevitable slaughter ahead by creating Molotov cocktail “factories” around the community, storage dumps for ammunition, electrified barbed wires, and explosive devices with electronic detonation at the entrance. They also placed spikes in manholes and lined the roads with additional explosive devices.

Men also lined the streets, armed AK-47’s and Molotov cocktail bombs, and snipers were placed on rooves of the community to prevent police from entering.

The sophisticated riot took Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers 2 hours to move through the community, an advance which would usually take them 5 minutes.

The following day, it was stated that 500 people had been arrested.

Morgues began to be stacked with dead bodies of young men, bodies lined the streets of Tivoli Gardens as if it were a ploy for beautification, and people were stuck in their houses without food and running water.

A May 28 report stated that 73 civilian lives were lost, and three members of Jamaica’s security forces have died. The report also stated that 58 members were also injured.

Coke’s Capture

Coke was arrested a month later on June 22, 2010, while reportedly trying to surrender himself at the U.S. Embassy in Kingston. To avoid being recognized, he was dressed as a woman at the time of his surrender. He was taken into custody by the DEA.

He was sentenced in a New York Federal Court to 23 years after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug-related charges on June 8, 2012.

At the end of it all, a total of 88 guns and over 14,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered.