Mother and Son Murdered at Business Place in Hanover

A woman and her son were shot and killed after gunmen invaded their restaurant in Great River, St James, on Tuesday, January 25.

They have been identified as 52-year-old Rose Christian, and his son 34-year-old Oswald Christian, both of Woodland, Hanover.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 2:00 pm, Christian, her husband and her son, who owns and operates the Triple Palm Restaurant on the border of St James, and Hanover, were at their business establishment along with their son when three men posing as customers entered the establishment.

The men ordered food, and while being served, they brandished firearms and opened fire hitting Christian and her son, before escaping in a waiting motor car.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the wounded woman and her son were rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her son succumbs to his injuries later on Tuesday afternoon.