Mother and Son Murdered at Business Place in Hanover

Mother and Son Murdered at Business Place in Hanover
Mother and Son Murdered at Business Place in Hanover
A woman and her son were shot and killed after gunmen invaded their restaurant in Great River, St James, on Tuesday, January 25.
They have been identified as 52-year-old Rose Christian, and his son 34-year-old Oswald Christian, both of Woodland, Hanover.
Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 2:00 pm, Christian, her husband and her son, who owns and operates the Triple Palm Restaurant on the border of St James, and Hanover, were at their business establishment along with their son when three men posing as customers entered the establishment.
The men ordered food, and while being served, they brandished firearms and opened fire hitting Christian and her son, before escaping in a waiting motor car.
The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the wounded woman and her son were rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her son succumbs to his injuries later on Tuesday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com