Kim Kardashian Deletes Photo after Fans Realized It’s Photoshopped

Kim Kardashian quickly deleted one of her sizzling Instagram snaps on Tuesday after being accused of Photoshopping her famous figure.

The reality star, 41, delighted fans when she shared a gallery of swimsuit-clad images from her recent Bahamas getaway with Pete Davidson.

However, eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice that her back leg looked distorted in one image, with a curve appearing behind her knee.

As fans flocked to comment on the mishap, Kim was quick to delete the post and reuploaded the gallery without the picture in question.

Yet after a fan page shared the image, followers remarked: ‘The leg lmfao’; ‘she deleted it on her post that s**t is a diaper’; ‘she really did and all the comments associated with the tweaked leg’; ‘oh damn!!!! Lol’.

More at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10443375/Kim-Kardashian-deletes-Instagram-snap-accused-Photoshopping-leg-bikini-snaps.html