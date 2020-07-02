Morrison named for JLP in N.E. St Catherine

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has moved quickly to identify its standard-bearer in the battleground constituency of North East St Catherine, with the selection of Senator Kerensia Morrison.

On Wednesday, the Constituency executive nominated Ms. Morrison, a teacher, as constituency caretaker for a seat the party now holds. Member of Parliament is Leslie Campbell, who was last week named in the Cabinet, in what was seen as a golden handshake for him to make way for another candidate.

Campbell won the swing seat against Phyllis Mitchel in the last General Election, beating her by 112 votes.

For over a year now, senior attorney Oswest Senior Smith has been the People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker and is expected to put up a good fight in the Constituency.

Morrison is not an unknown to politics having run in the St Catherine North Central seat in 2016 when she lost to Natalie Neita Headley.

Her nomination is to be ratified by the JLP’s executive committee. But that is considered a formality only.