Five-year-old girl killed in MoBay crash

[Alan Lewin – News Reporter] Five-year-old girl killed – The community of Flanker is now in mourning following the tragic death of five-year-old Shanika McDonald on Wednesday, July 1 at about 2 pm., in St James.

She lived at Union Street, Flanker, in Montego Bay. According to reports, young Shanika accompanied her mom to work along the roadways at Claude Clarke Avenue also in Montego Bay, when a blue van got out of control and mowed down four persons, including the young girl who was standing along the roadway. She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother who gave her name as Taneisha McLawrence said, “It was while I went to the shop to purchase refreshments and came back, that I got the sad news that my daughter was mowed down by a van, and taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital. When I went up there the doctor called me one side and told me that my daughter died while on the way. I feel really sad.”

The other three persons were admitted to hospital but their status is not clear.

Also, it was reported that the driver of the ill-fated van suffered minor injures, but it was not clear if any charges were laid against him as the investigations continue.

Young Shanika McDonald, in happier times. She was a student at the Gran Basic school in Churchill, Flanker.