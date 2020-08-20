More St Thomas communities under quarantine

More St Thomas communities under quarantine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two more St Thomas communities have been placed under quarantine to control the spread of COVID-19. The communities of Seatforth, in the north and Albion, near Yallahs, in the southwest,  were placed under curfew effective Thursday 5 a.m., August 20.

The quarantine runs until September 2.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that over the last three weeks there have been 13 cases in the communities, and says there may be ongoing transmission in them.

Albion and Seaforth join Summit and Church Corner, near the capital Morant Bay that is also under extended quarantine, ending September 2. The parish is also under tightened curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email mc[email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....