More St Thomas communities under quarantine

Two more St Thomas communities have been placed under quarantine to control the spread of COVID-19. The communities of Seatforth, in the north and Albion, near Yallahs, in the southwest, were placed under curfew effective Thursday 5 a.m., August 20.

The quarantine runs until September 2.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that over the last three weeks there have been 13 cases in the communities, and says there may be ongoing transmission in them.

Albion and Seaforth join Summit and Church Corner, near the capital Morant Bay that is also under extended quarantine, ending September 2. The parish is also under tightened curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily.