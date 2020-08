Jamaica recorded 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the nation’s tally to 1,192.

The number was the highest for a single day so far.

However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is stating that not all 46 were from samples taken Wednesday. It said 19 were new cases and 27 were from a backlog of tests.

It has already been stated that the Ministry of Health has a backlog of thousands of samples to be tested.

There are now 336 active cases with one critically ill.