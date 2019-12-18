Montego Bay: Medical crises at police lock up

Montego Bay: Medical crises at police lock up
Medical crisis looming inside of a Montego Bay police lock up, A man allegedly caught what appears to be fungus while in police lock-up. He told our news team he was taken to a health facility but was not admitted to a hospital.

Mckoys News spoke to the inmate and he stated that he was place in confinement after his health started to deteriorated, he also said it seems like a disease that could be spread to other inmates.

The inmate said many nights he was unable to sleep because of severe pain between his toes and Hands, leaking fluids. he said “it has been spreading all over my body, i had to hold up my feet against the cell wall to try ease the pain.”

The inmate is said to be charge with a criminal offense up to the news time he is still in lock up, he’s appealing to the authority to look into his health condition

More info to come.

