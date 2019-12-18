Crime Story: The 1989 murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer

The 1989 murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer, who was shot to death at her front door in West Hollywood by a stalker, eventually led to the country’s first anti-stalking law when California became the first state to criminalize stalking in 1990.

Her killer, Robert John Bardo, had gotten the idea to hire a P.I. from Arthur Richard Jackson, who stalked and stabbed actress Theresa Saldana in 1982 after he hired a detective to find Saldana’s address. The Driver’s Protection Privacy Act was subsequently enacted in 1994 because Bardo’s investigator was able to obtain Schaeffer’s address from the DMV. Saldana, who survived her attack, founded the advocacy group Victims for Victims and lobbied for both the anti-stalking legislation and the DPPA.

Future O.J. prosecutor Marcia Clark successfully got Bardo convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Director Brad Silberling was dating Schaeffer when she was killed and his 2002 film Moonlight Mile, starring Jake Gyllenhaaland Susan Sarandon, is inspired by those events.

Source: Enews