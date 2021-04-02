Million-dollar reward for teacher’s safe return

Million-dollar reward for teacher’s safe return
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The reward for information leading to the safe return of a Clarendon teacher is now one million dollars.

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) this afternoon pledged $500,000 for the safe return of 44-year-old teacher, Natalie Dawkins who has been missing since Wednesday, March 31.

Dawkins, who teaches at Four Paths Primary School, Clarendon, was last seen by her neighbour on March 30. Her navy blue Toyota Wish motorcar is also missing.

Members of her family have reportedly put up a reward of $500,000 and the JTA today added to that amount.

Here is a statement from the JTA President, Jasford Gabriel,  issued on Good Friday, April 2:

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....