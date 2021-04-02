Million-dollar reward for teacher’s safe return

The reward for information leading to the safe return of a Clarendon teacher is now one million dollars.

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) this afternoon pledged $500,000 for the safe return of 44-year-old teacher, Natalie Dawkins who has been missing since Wednesday, March 31.

Dawkins, who teaches at Four Paths Primary School, Clarendon, was last seen by her neighbour on March 30. Her navy blue Toyota Wish motorcar is also missing.

Members of her family have reportedly put up a reward of $500,000 and the JTA today added to that amount.

Here is a statement from the JTA President, Jasford Gabriel, issued on Good Friday, April 2: