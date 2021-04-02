Good Friday murder-suicide in St Thomas

The St Thomas district of Soho is in mourning this Good Friday evening after residents cut down the body of a man who committed suicide after stabbing to death his former lover.

The woman slain in the murder-suicide is 47-year-old Lorraine Hutchinson of Middleton Road, Soho.

Roger Johnson is the man who stabbed her to death before taking his own life.

Reports are that Hutchinson had gone to see the father of her child when Johnson ambushed her, pulled her close, and stabbed her several times.

She died on the scene. Angry area residents then went in search of Johnson and found his body hanging from a tree. There are reports it was chopped down and down and a few persons threw stones on it.