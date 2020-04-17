Message from the Care Programme Re: Compassionate Grant

We note and understand expressions of concerns from Government and Opposition members of parliament, about the closure of Compassionate Grant applications under the CARE Programme yesterday April 16 at 5:01 pm, and about the notice given of the closure.

The CARE Programme has received approximately 480,000 applications of which approximately 403,000 are for the Compassionate Grant.

We ask for understanding among stakeholders, for the following three reasons, as we transition to verification of the applications and payment of grants.

1. The verification process may involve two-way communication with applicants, by call, text or email, where there are discrepancies in, for example, banking information provided. As everyone will understand, there are fixed capacity limits for this kind of interaction if smooth customer service is to be maintained.

2. The Compassionate Grant allows for payment through remittance companies. Approximately 158,000 applicants have requested payment by remittance, which requires physical collection by the applicant with photo identification along with the application reference number. This poses certain logistic challenges that need to be resolved in light of social distancing protocols now in effect. It is therefore important to process and make payments in a healthy manner prior to increasing numbers any further.

3. The approved expenditure budget provides $10 billion that will be used to finance the CARE Programme. Assuming all applications received to date are positively verified, and including the $1.1 billion in additional funding to be allocated to the PATH Programme and the $1.2 billion for Tourism Grants, the CARE Programme is at the limit of the envelope provided. It is important that grants are made to all who apply, who are eligible and who are positively verified. To have that assurance, we cannot run too far ahead of the space reserved for this expenditure. Best practices of public financial management require that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service seek parliamentary approval prior to allowing the expected grant payout to exceed the space provided by too significant a degree.

It is possible that after tabling and approval of the upcoming supplementary budget we can review this. Until then though we hope that emphasis will be on the fact that shortly the CARE Programme will provide assistance to 500,000 Jamaicans, delivering the broadest and largest social intervention in Jamaica’s history, organized in record time.