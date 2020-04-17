Alorica says Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19 will Receive Full Salaries

Call centre Alorica says employees on sick leave due to testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) will receive their full salaries.

The company says a range of economic and social support initiatives for workers are in progress.

The company says it remains committed to full and transparent cooperation with the Government as it regards COVID-19, noting that it has implemented measures to protect staff including instituting a work-from-home policy.

Alorica had earlier advised workers, via a memo, that after using up their leave entitlements or paid time off (PTO), they will be paid 25 per cent of their base salary until further notice.

PTO is a system where employer pools sick days, vacation days, and personal days and allow employees to use time-off as the need arises.

