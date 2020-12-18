Megan Thee Stallio, Cardi B, Drake Dominate TikTok Music 2020

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

With 2020 coming to an end,  social media app TikTok released a ‘Best Of’ list, highlighting some of the artists and songs that took the app by storm these last 12 months.

Boosted by megastars like Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, Hip-Hop led the way by a large margin.

Their list of the ten fastest songs to reach one billion video views ranges from obvious hits like Cardi B and Meg’s “WAP” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” to random throwbacks like the Ying Yang Twins’ 2002 song “Say I Yi Yi” the Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 track, “Where Is The Love.”

  1. “Toosie Slide ” – Drake
  2. “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
  3. “Therefore I Am” – Billie Eilish
  4. “Lets Link” – WhoHeem
  5. “Say I Yi Yi” – Ying Yang Twins
  6. “Where Is The Love?” – The Black Eyed Peas
  7. “Whole Lotta Choppas” – Sada Baby
  8. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
  9. “Mood Swings” – Pop Smoke
  10. “THICK” – DJ Chose & Beatking

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....