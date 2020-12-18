Megan Thee Stallio, Cardi B, Drake Dominate TikTok Music 2020

With 2020 coming to an end, social media app TikTok released a ‘Best Of’ list, highlighting some of the artists and songs that took the app by storm these last 12 months.
Boosted by megastars like Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, Hip-Hop led the way by a large margin.
Their list of the ten fastest songs to reach one billion video views ranges from obvious hits like Cardi B and Meg’s “WAP” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” to random throwbacks like the Ying Yang Twins’ 2002 song “Say I Yi Yi” the Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 track, “Where Is The Love.”
- “Toosie Slide ” – Drake
- “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
- “Therefore I Am” – Billie Eilish
- “Lets Link” – WhoHeem
- “Say I Yi Yi” – Ying Yang Twins
- “Where Is The Love?” – The Black Eyed Peas
- “Whole Lotta Choppas” – Sada Baby
- “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
- “Mood Swings” – Pop Smoke
- “THICK” – DJ Chose & Beatking