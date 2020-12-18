Bunting Sworn in as Senator

Peter Bunting has been sworn in as the eighth (8th)  Opposition Senator, completing the slate of 21 Members of the Upper House.

The swearing-in of the former Manchester Central Member of Parliament, this morning, was eagerly awaited by the Opposition PNP following delays after Norman Horne, initially declined to follow through on a promise to inform the Governor-General that he was not taking up the appointment recommended by former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips.

When it became known that Mr Horne was in fact a US citizen and therefore ineligible to serve in the Senate, he advised he had last week informed the Governor General that he was not making himself available for the Senate seat.

Mr Bunting is leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, replacing Donna Scott Mottley.

