BMayor of St Ann’s Bay and Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Michael Belnavis is set to resign.

The Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for Ocho Rios, Belnavis has come under sustained pressure in the last month over allegations of corruption and poor management.

Belnavis has denied the allegations but has faced continued criticism about Council matters.

Sources tell McKoy’s News he’s expected to announce his resignation anytime now.