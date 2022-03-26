Mayhem in Norwood, St James: 3 Killed, 5 Injured in Bloody Gun Attack

Three men including an alleged gunman were shot and killed, and five others including a 14-year-old girl, shot and injured, at Warrica Drive in Norwood, St James, on Saturday morning, March 26.

Those killed have been identified as 22-year-old Damion ‘Copper’ Minto and 25-year-old Leroy ‘Akeem’ Martin, both of Warrica Drive in Hendon, Norwood.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 10:00 am, four men armed with high-powered rifled travelled on foot to Warrica Drive, and opened fire on several persons on the street.

During the shooting Minto, Martin and the five other victims including the teenage girl received gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where Minto and Martin were pronounced dead, and the other injured victims were treated and admitted in serious condition.

A third male victim who is said to be one of the gunmen was shot and killed by his own gang members. He still remains unidentified.