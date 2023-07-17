Mason Killed along Hope River Street, in Kingston

A 50-year-old mason of Hope River Street in Kingston 7, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Friday, July 14.
He has been identified as 50-year-old O’Neil Simpson, also of Hope River Street.
Reports by the police are that about 8:45pm, Simpson and a group of men were standing at a venue where a event was being held in the community, when they were pounced upon by men travelling in a Toyota Vitz motor car.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Simpson was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two other men who also received gunshot wounds were taken to hospital and treated.