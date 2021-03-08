Manhunt for shooters who killed teen in Mobay in viral video

Police have launched a manhunt for at least eight men involved in a shooting in Peace View Heights, St James that left at least one teen dead and another battling for life in hospital.

The arrival of the shooters, with guns drawn, in three vehicles at a café and bar in the community near Albion was caught on video.

They opened fire, as people scattered, hitting three youths – two of them teenagers. Police confirmed the death of one of the teens, 16-year-old Marlon Campbell. Two others were shot and injured. Area residents said one of them, a thirteen-year-old succumbed in hospital. Police did not confirm that death.

Reports to McKoy’s News are that the shooting was in reprisal for the death of popular entertainer 26-year-old Fathergad, whose birth name is Adrian Alexander. He was shot and killed Friday, in what is said to be an ongoing gang feud.

Police said they are seeking the shooters some of whom can be identified from the video.