Confession: I had raw sex with my boyfriend and two other men in one night but my man has no idea. The threesome was a planned thing to get some extra cash for a girl’s weekend getaway.

I don’t work and my boyfriend said he had too many bills so he couldn’t cover my expenses. I decided to reach out to this man that has been pursuing me to see if he would mind paying, and he said once I would have sex with him and his boyfriend, I could get whatever I want.

This is a high-profile man and I didn’t know he was bisexual but that has nothing to do with me. I just wanted my money so I could leave.

They were both extremely freaky. I mean, toe sucking, spitting in my mouth and eating fruit off my body. One of them came in my mouth but that was for an extra few thousand dollars.

I went home that night and my boyfriend wanted sex cause he was tipsy, and we did. I’m sorry but I don’t even feel guilty. I told him my friends decided to pay for me so I could go on the trip.