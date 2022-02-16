Manchester City Make Champions League History in 5-0 Trash to Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City cruised into a commanding lead against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal on February 15 to all but assure a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

As they have done for much of this season, City put on a majestic display to give themselves a surely unassailable advantage in a tie against what had been buoyant and reinvigorated Portuguese champions.

Bernardo Silva was brilliant, silencing the boos that greeted every touch from him and City’s three other former Benfica players with his side’s second and fourth goals, the first a glorious half-volley following a corner.

In-form Riyad Mahrez was on the scoresheet again with a close-range finish awarded via VAR after a lengthy delay to assess if Kevin de Bruyne had strayed offside in the build-up, as originally ruled.

Phil Foden also added to his growing collection of cool, calm finishes in a relentless first half that shattered Sporting.

There was no let-up after the break, with Silva seeing a hat-trick headed goal ruled out for offside before he set up Raheem Sterling to curl in a lovely fifth.

The result equals the biggest winning margin in an away match in the Champions League knockout phase and gives City their joint biggest European away victory, level with the 5-0 win at Steaua Bucharest in the play-off round of this competition in 2016-17.

Sporting will travel to Manchester for the formality of the second leg on Wednesday, March 16.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com