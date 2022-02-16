Auger-Aliassime Crushes Tsitsipas to Win Maiden ATP Title in Rotterdam

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open.

Auger-Aliassime broke Tsitsipas in the first game and went on to record a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win in 78 minutes.

The world number nine had already defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray on the way to the final.

The 21-year-old had lost in each of his eight previous finals without taking a set.

However, he has been in good form in 2022 and helped Canada to the ATP Cup title in January, before he reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.

