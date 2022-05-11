Man Wanted by St Elizabeth Police for Murder

Alex McDonald, 27, is wanted by St Elizabeth police in connection with the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Romario Barnes, also known as ‘Bududup.’

According to a statement from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), McDonald, who is from the parish of Bull Savannah, is urged to contact the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2232, the Police 119 emergency line, or the local police station.

According to Junction Police, Barnes and McDonald were at Water Lane, Junction in the parish, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, when an altercation occurred.

McDonald walked away, returned with a handgun, and shot Barnes in the head. The police were alerted and upon arrival, Barnes was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Last year, three teens from Bull Savannah, ages 13, 15, and 18 were also charged with the murder.