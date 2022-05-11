St Catherine South Police Lists 11 Men as Persons of Interest

The police in St Catherine South have named eleven men as persons of interest.

The following persons have been listed as persons of interest:

· Omar Manderson, otherwise called ‘Crumbs’.

· Imar McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Munga’.

· Kirk Wint, otherwise called ‘ Big Red’.

· Ricardo Carson, otherwise called ‘Trooper’.

· Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Gaza’ or ‘Tusain’.

· Elijah Carless, otherwise called ‘Papalou’.

· Kevan Gibbons, otherwise called ‘Black Boy’.

· Oniel Lindsay, otherwise called ‘Knockas’.

· Robert McRay, otherwise called ‘ Razza’.

· Kishawn Bent, otherwise called ‘Tissant’.

· A man known only by the alias ‘Teacha’.

The police believe that these persons can help with ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the division.

These individuals, or anyone with information on their whereabouts, are asked to call the Greater Portmore Police Department at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency line, Crime Stop at 311, or the local police station.

 

 

