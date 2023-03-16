Man Stabbed to Death in Highgate , St Mary

The Highgate police in St Mary have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of another man in St Mary, on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Gary Graham, labourer also of Highgate community.
Reports by the police are that about 8:15am, Graham and the other man known as Blacks were involved in a physical confrontation, when ‘Blacks’ reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed Graham.
Graham collapsed and died on the spot, while the accused man was held by residents and handed over the the police.