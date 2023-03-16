Body of Unidentified Male Found in Barrel in Kingston

The body of an unidentified man was discovered inside a barrel on Beeston Street in Kingston on Thursday.
The deceased is of dark complexion, medium build and about 6 feet 2 inches tall. There is a tattoo of a star on the left arm. The body was clad in a black t-shirt, blue short jeans pants and a pair of black sneakers.
According to the Denham Town police, they were summoned to the area at about 2:00 am. When they arrived, the body was in a blue plastic barrel.
The scene was processed, and the body was taken to the morgue for post-mortem examination.
The Denham Town police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the body or have information that may be able to assist in their investigation, to call the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.