Man Shot to Death While Disposing Garbage in Mount Salem, Has Been Identified

The Mount Salem, police in St James have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by armed men, while he was disposing garbage in Crawford Street, Mount Salem, on Thursday morning, May 20.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sadaine Ledgister, also of Mount Salem.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, Ledgister who resides in Mount Salem, was disposing garbage at a nearby garbage receptacle along Crawford Street,, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting him multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Ledgister was discovered lying in the garage heap while suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.