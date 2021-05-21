Missing Mental Patient Found Floating in Water Tank, in Top Eden

The Anchovy police have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who is said to be mentally challenged, whose partially decomposed body was fished from a concrete water tank in his community, at Top Eden, in the Anchovy policing area, on Wednesday, May 19.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Donovan Thompson, otherwise called ‘Double Head’, Auto body man also of Top Eden community.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that Thompson who is a mental patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, was discovered missing from his home, shortly after 12:00 am, on Monday, May 17.

A missing person’s report was made at the Anchovy police station, and a search launched for Thompson.

About 10:00 am, on Wednesday, family members were carrying out searches at sections of the community, when they stumbled upon his body, which was discovered floating face down in a water tank, constructed out of stone.

The police and Fire Department were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body removed from the tank, and transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.